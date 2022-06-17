MEXICO - In the early hours on Friday, strong winds, loud thunder and lightning bolts filled the sky in Mexico.
The Mexico Department of Public Safety reported tree limbs and utility lines were down and power was out in parts of town. Traffic signals were also down.
Leaves and twigs scattered the roads in Mexico and many residents were seen collecting what was knocked down.
One resident, Paul Gillette, said he picked up two 30-gallon trash cans full of sticks left in his yard by the storm.
"[The storm] woke me up about 3:50 this morning with the windows rattling and trees rattling and things blowing against the house," Gillette said.
But the storms effects weren't only seen outside.
"We have a large picture window on our bedroom and the shades were actually moving with the wind. That doesn't happen very often," he said.
Ameren Missouri reported more than 1,200 customers without power in Audrain County early Friday morning. Most had electricity back by 10 a.m.
Gillette said his lights flickered a few times but never went out, but another resident said his power was out for two hours.
Many were seen hauling away their brush left behind from the strong winds, taking branches by the pick-up truckload to the Mexico yard waste facility.