Severe weather causes several power outages across mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - According to Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, several mid-Missouri counties are experiencing power outages. Currently, there are 8,604 residents without power.
Power outages reported include:
Some power companies have been hit harder than others. Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, Inc., Southwest Electric Co-op, and West Cenreal Electric Cooperatice, Inc. are each reporting over 500 outages.
Outages are due to the severe weather and storms in certain areas of mid-Missouri.
Earlier, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke shared that an expected cold front will cause pop up storms and showers.