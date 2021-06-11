COLUMBIA - According to Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, several mid-Missouri counties are experiencing power outages. Currently, there are 8,604 residents without power. 

Power outages reported include: 

Severe weather causes several power outages across mid-Missouri

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday

Some power companies have been hit harder than others. Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, Inc., Southwest Electric Co-op, and West Cenreal Electric Cooperatice, Inc. are each reporting over 500 outages. 

Outages are due to the severe weather and storms in certain areas of mid-Missouri. 

Earlier, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke shared that an expected cold front will cause pop up storms and showers.