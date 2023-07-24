COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Sewer Utility will relocate 365 feet of PVC sewer line on the outer road near South Providence Road starting Tuesday.
The portion of outer road that borders Show Me Guitars and Vessell Bridges Murphy Law Offices, and intersects with Monterey Drive, will be closed as a result, according to a city press release.
There will be a detour around the construction area, but all drive access will be maintained.
Emery Sapp and Sons, a contractor for Columbia Utility, will relocate the sewer line.
The road will remain closed through Aug. 14, weather permitting.