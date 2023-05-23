SEDALIA - State Fair Community College's (SFCC) The LearningForce will offer school bus driver recertification training in mid-July, the college announced Tuesday.
The training takes place July 18 or July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drivers are able to choose the day of participation when registering. Early enrollment is recommended because class size is limited.
The training session is for licensed school bus drivers who need to obtain the yearly state mandated recertification required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to a news release.
Presentations will provide relevant material for recertification and safe driving applications. Participants must attend the entire training.
The cost for each driver is $25. A light breakfast will be included. A one-hour lunch break is provided. Participants can bring lunch, purchase a meal in the SFCC café or leave campus.
To register for one of the training sessions, visit this link. Call (660) 530-5822, or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu for assistance.