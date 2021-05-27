LAKE OZARK — Travelers from all over head to the Lake of the Ozarks for Memorial Day weekend to kick-start the beginning of summer.
Some businesses are expecting this year's holiday weekend to be an extra big one.
Shady Gators is a waterfront bar and pool lounge that is known for hosting large gatherings during summer weekends.
Jeremy Gorham, co-owner of Shady Gators, said he's hiring extra staff for the projected busy weekend.
Some people are coming back from past summers to help the restaurant out with the big crowd.
"We're expecting that everybody that was cooped up last year is ready to get out and come enjoy the Lake of the Ozarks," Gorham said.
Gorham said he and his staff are excited for the weekend.
He said they are predicting thousands of people to come through the doors.
"I'm very grateful and very appreciative that we get to open for business this weekend, and we hope that we can serve everybody as the best that we possibly can and try our hardest for everyone," Gorham said.
The bar will also have extra security surrounding the area to help out with safety and crowd control.