COLUMBIA- Whether you went to college in Columbia, visited for a home Mizzou game, or just grew up in town your whole life, one of things many people associate with Columbia is Shakespeare's Pizza. From the pizza, to the memories people had hanging out with their friends and family, many people have a story from this iconic pizza spot.
Saturday marked the restaurant's 50th anniversary. From 1-3 p.m., people from all around town celebrated at the West Broadway location with their favorite Shakespeare's T-shirts, stories and their appetites.
For Nikki Soendker and her family, Shakespeare's is more than just good pizza. She said the atmosphere along with the customer service creates an environment that keeps her family coming back for another slice.
"Very family friendly, very inclusive, to individuals that have special needs. You know they throw the dough out there... and that's awesome," Soendker said.
Soendker has three kids with autism, and she said the convenience of placing an order with no hassle, quick service and the family-friendly environment between the staff and customers, creates an atmosphere that's hard to match at other restaurants.
It's not just customers that feel this way. Former employees also gathered in Shakespeare's party room to celebrate and talk about the good times they had while they were there.
"It was more than a job; it was a family. We were managers, all of us started at the same time and worked here for five years together," Janna Gates, a former employee of Shakespeare's, said.
Gates along with several other friends she worked with ended up meeting their future spouses at Shakespeare's.
Shakespeare's staff had a media team on site to record old employees and customers memories of the restaurant.
Alycia Lewis, owner of Shakespeare's West Broadway, said this event is only the start of their 50th anniversary celebrations. There will be celebrations for the other two downtown locations and on the south location.