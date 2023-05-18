COLUMBIA − Shangri-La Dispensary has filed two unfair labor practice lawsuits against UFCW Local 655 for their strike to unionize on May 16 and May 17.
One lawsuit alleges the union and its members failed to notify the "health care facility" about a picketing at least 10 days in advance. The other lawsuit alleges the union "refused to bargain in good faith."
Five current and former employees showed up the strike, and the former employees believe Shangri-La is doing this to keep them from unionizing. Four have received disciplinary notices saying if the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) finds their actions to be unlawful, they can be disciplined and even terminated.
Shangri-La owner Nevil Patel has denied this and said the company has been working with the NLRB to to conduct a normal union vote.
A former employee, who has asked that their name not be revealed, believes the company has instituted new policies in order to have grounds to terminate contracts of those who want to unionize.
"Everyday something is changing, everyday. It seems to me like they are changing things to fit their needs," they said.
Filing suits like these is well within the rights of the business, according to local marijuana attorney Dan Viets, but there is some grey area when determining whether or not a dispensary falls under the category of a "health care facility."
"The question of whether a dispensary is a medical facility has implications for how the national labor laws apply to such businesses," Viets said.
If Shangri-La does receive that recognition, the people picketing must give the health care facility 10 days notice of their strike.
Viets believes Missouri should look at what other states have done and resort to federal law.
"Missouri is not the first state to do this, we are the 21st state to legalize adult use and the 33rd state for medicinal use, so these issues have come up in other states, and these issues are governed primarily by federal law," Viets said."
Viets said he thinks situations like these will eventually have more clarity, and it will be solved at a federal level.
"Whether it's through legislation or through rulings by the courts, I think there will be a resolution," Viets said. "What we should do is look to what has occurred in other states."
KOMU 8 reached out to Patel again for comment Thursday but did not hear back.