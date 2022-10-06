COLUMBIA - The unhoused population in Columbia is remembering the life of Kaylen Ann Schmit, who was killed Tuesday night.
Schmit, a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, died after being thrown over the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night, according to Columbia police. Schmit fell approximately 38 feet, according to a probable cause statement.
Jessie Randall Williams, a 31-year-old man from Columbia, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. No additional details about his arrest have been made available.
Darren Morton, managing director of Turning Point, said Schmit had used their services for years. Turning Point is a day center in Columbia that offers services for unhoused people, like laundry, showers and a place to sleep during the day.
"For the last two years, I've been a person in her life," Morton said. "A friend, a mentor, a brother, I mean whatever she needed."
Morton said the news of her death came as a shock to him. He said someone from the Columbia Police Department texted him that she had died. In the days since her death, he's reflected on her life.
"She was going to let you know how she felt about things, but in that same breath, she was going to love on you," Morton said. "She was the type of person that loved. She loved hard."
Others who work at and visit Turning Point said the same. Issac Willams said he knew Schmit for more than four years. He recalled becoming friends with her at Turning Point and on the street. Williams said situations like these show why the area needs more resources for unhoused people overnight.
"I've been homeless since a long time ago," said Willams, who added that he wants to see "more shelters for the homeless people and more help."
Morton said he hopes nothing like this will happen in the community again.
"Sheltered or not sheltered, they're human beings," he said. "They love, and something like this shouldn't happen to no one."