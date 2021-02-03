STURGEON- A vandalism in Sturgeon over the weekend has caused at least $10,000 of damage for one family.
After a driver plowed through a shed door and through the interior wall, the owner's insurance gave him the official damage quote on Wednesday.
"There's a lot of interior damage," shed owner Gerald Sydow said. "It appears that somebody had a brush guard on a big truck."
It is believed the vandalism happened Sunday around 11 p.m. on Johannsen Road and Sydow Road.
Sydow said this is an odd occurrence for his neighborhood.
"This is really something that doesn't happen out here," Sydow said. "We got a pretty good neighborhood out here."
Sydow said seven mailboxes were also knocked down by the driver.
However, they did not stay down long. Sydow and others helped their elderly and out-of-town neighbors get all their posts back up in time to receive mail the next morning.
"People need something, they help each other," Sydow said.
The Boone County Sheriff Department is investigating the case. It has not had any updates since Tuesday night.
"The vehicle is believed to be a large truck with large tires," Sgt. Brian Leer said in an email.
Sydow's wife, Martha, posted about the incident on Facebook on Tuesday. She asks anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at (573)-875-1111.