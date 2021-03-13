BOONE COUNTY - A structure fire in Boone County on Saturday morning left a shed holding restored, antique vehicles with an estimated $250,000 in damages.
The fire happened on Davenport Road and east JB Lane in northern Boone County. Boone County Fire District crews were on the scene around 10:30 a.m.
According to Boone County Fire District Bureau Director Gale Blomenkamp, the shed damage from the fire is estimated to be a total loss. Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 News over the phone the building collapsed and all property was destroyed.
The structure is a 30 by 50 foot shed on privately owned property. Crews extinguished the fire but were still on the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
No injuries have been reported from the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.