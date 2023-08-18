COLUMBIA — Shelter Insurance Companies announced Friday its current president and CEO, Randa Rawlins, will retire, effective April 30, 2024.
Rockne Corbin, the current executive vice president of Shelter Insurance, will be Rawlins' successor. He will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2024.
Rawlins became president on Jan. 1, 2021, and added the CEO title in July of that year, according to a news release.
“Randa has provided strong and gracious leadership during the post-COVID years, as well as a challenging period of storm losses. We are thankful for her leadership and appreciate her willingness to assist in the transition to a new leader,” Chair of the Board Rick Means said.
Her retirement brings her 22-year career with Shelter Insurance to an end. Rawlins has served in many roles during her career such as secretary to the companies and its Board of Directors. Rawlins will remain on the Board of Directors.
Corbin was elected to the role of president by the companies' Board of Directors, according to the release.
He has been an employee of Shelter for 32 years and has led the companies' operations in claims, actuarial, underwriting, reinsurance and alternate channels, the release said.