COLUMBIA - Shelter Insurance will host its 56th annual tree lighting ceremony at its home office Thursday, Dec. 2 with a new element.
For the first time, Shelter Gardens will be decorated with several holiday scenes.
West Middle School's band will start the night at 5:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:10 p.m. KOMU 8 will be live during the tree lighting on KOMU 8 News at 6.
Immediately following the tree lighting, the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights will be open to the community. The public will be able to walk through the gardens while the West Middle School choir performs.
"It's an opportunity for people here during the holidays to walk through the garden and check out a number of different light displays, " Shelter Insurance Director of Public Relations Jay MacLellan said
According to MacLellan, the Garden of Lights will contain approximately 21 different light displays, including elves, penguins, a tunnel of lights and a 16 foot waving Santa.
Along with the lighted display, Santa Claus will also be available opening night, December 2, to take pictures with children at the event.
"It's gonna be really exciting for everybody here in the community to check out so come on out, " MacLellan said.
The display will be open for viewing the weekends of:
- December 3 and 4
- December 10 and 11
- December 17 and 18
- With the additional dates of December 20, 21 and 22
Shelter Gardens was shut down to the public the first week of November in order to set up the different lights and displays.
MacLellan said it's taken Shelter Insurance almost four weeks to prepare.
"A big, big thank you to that crew and some other folks in departments here at shelter to put that together, " MacLellan said. "It's been a lot of work, but certainly it looks great, and we're we're really excited to show it off to the community. "
The display will open at 6 p.m. and close at approximately 8 p.m. each evening.