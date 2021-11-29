COLUMBIA - Shelter Insurance will host its 56th annual tree lighting ceremony at its home office Thursday, Dec. 2 with a new element.
For the first time, Shelter Gardens will be decorated with several holiday scenes.
West Middle School's band will start the night at 5:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:10 p.m. KOMU 8 will be live during the tree lighting on KOMU 8 News at 6.
Immediately following the tree lighting, the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights will be open to the community. The public will be able to walk through the gardens while the West Middle School choir performs.
Santa Claus will also be available to take pictures with children at the event.