COLUMBIA − The 38th annual Show-Me State Games are just over a week away.
To kick the games off, Shelter Insurance hosted its tenth annual Torch Run Wednesday morning. Shelter has been a partner with SMSG for over 30 years.
Missouri is also where Shelter Insurance got its start. For advertising director Anna Hargis, it is very exciting.
“The message of the games really coincides with Shelter’s values,” Hargis said. “It’s a great thing to support the state of Missouri and we’re really excited about it.”
The torch acts a symbol of bringing the state together for fun and exciting competition.
"During these trying times, we want to encourage everyone to stay active and Carry the Torch together," the SMSG website said.
Dave Fox, executive director of the SMSG, could not be more happy with the Shelter Insurance partnership.
“They mean so much. We had some runners from Shelter today," Fox said. "It worked out wonderfully this morning. We had a great turnout and we’re just so fortunate for that partnership.”
Fox is not the only one who is abundant about the games. Columbia resident Barney Sword Jr.'s first Show-Me games were in 1997. The 91-year-old returned for his 26th race this year.
“I usually run the 5K race," Sword said. "Although I used to run 10k’s. It is a good event for the city and good publicity for the state.”
The Opening Ceremony of the Show-Me State Games is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 22 at Mizzou Arena.