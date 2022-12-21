Sheriff: Jefferson City man found with $3,000 worth of fentanyl

JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is in custody after authorities said they found $3,000 worth of fentanyl during a narcotics search warrant.
The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search Tuesday night in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.
During the investigation, a .45 caliber handgun and 147 capsules of fentanyl were recovered, which has a street value of $3,000, the sheriff's office said.
Jordan Sherman, 31,was placed under arrest for drug trafficking, the sheriff's office said.
Sherman was transported to the Cole County Jail without incident and is waiting formal charges from the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force were assisted by the Jefferson City Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.