MONITEAU COUNTY - Two Chamois women have been charged with a felony after the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said a witness caught the women stealing a catalytic converter Wednesday.
Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19, were charged with stealing a catalytic converter.
The sheriff's office said deputies were called to a commuter parking lot on California Drive and Highway 50 Wednesday. A witness said he saw two females cutting off a catalytic converter from a truck in the lot.
Deputies and California police officers responded shortly after and said they found Owens and Breig as they were leaving the lot. Deputies recovered the catalytic converter and power tools inside their vehicle, according to a news release.
Owens and Breig are being held at the county jail on a $25,000 bond. No court dates have been scheduled yet, according to online court records.
The sheriff's office thanked the witness who saw the crime and called in the information.
"This is a prime example of citizens looking out for the community," Sheriff Tony Wheatley said.