MILLER COUNTY − A Tuscumbia woman faces three felony charges after Miller County deputies say they found 107 fentanyl doses in her vehicle during a Monday traffic stop. A 10-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Chanda Stouch is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.
The traffic stop happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 54, near Allen Road.
According to the news release, Stouch admitted to deputies that methamphetamine was in the vehicle.
During a search, deputies found the methamphetamine along with approximately 107 doses of fentanyl and other pills that deputies determined to be controlled substances, the news release said.
The sheriff's office said the drugs were found in a small Hello Kitty container.
Stouch was arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail on a 24-hour hold. After charges were filed Tuesday, Stouch's bond was set at $75,000. An arraignment was held Wednesday, where a case review was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 5.