BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a Hannibal man who allegedly crashed into innocent motorists while fleeing from a deputy on Dec. 2.
Probable cause for the arrest of Harold David Fogle, 60, was developed throughout the investigation following the crash on Rangeline.
Fogle’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He is a white male with gray hair and a receding hair line, according to the sheriff's office. He is approximately 5’04” in height with a medium build.
A warrant request has been submitted to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office seeking the following charges be filed against Fogle.
- Two counts of second degree assault – felonies
- Leaving the scene of an accident (involving physical injury) – felony
- Resisting arrest – felony
- Driving while revoked/suspended – misdemeanor
- Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – misdemeanor
- Stealing – misdemeanor
The Ford Explorer Fogle was driving was listed as a “felony vehicle” entry by the O’Fallon Police Department, rather than a vehicle that was actually stolen. The license plates displayed on the Ford were confirmed to have been stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.
According to deputies, a pursuit began and Fogle ran a red light at the intersection of Blue Ridge Road and Rangeline. He then allegedly struck two vehicles after running the red light.
The innocent motorist injured during the crash has been released from the hospital. Annie Ledbetter, the passenger who was in the suspect vehicle, is still listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fogle is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 573-875-1111.