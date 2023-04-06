Sheriff's office: Eldon man fled from deputies, hid in tree

MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man is in custody after he fled from deputies and hid in a tree, according to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they located a wanted fugitive, Brandon Phelps, 36, and attempted to arrest him Wednesday while he was in the ATM drive-thru at Central Bank in Eldon.
According to the release, Phelps fled on foot through the parking lot, into traffic on Business Highway 54 and into a heavily wooded area off Linda Lane. The sheriff's office, with help from Eldon police and Miller County K9 team, set up a perimeter around the wooded area.
The K9 team found Phelps hiding in a tree near South Round House Road, about half a mile from the bank. He was removed from the tree and taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said at the time of his arrest, Phelps had two active felony warrants for failure to obey a judge's order on two felony drug charges, a failure to appear charge and a misdemeanor for a protection order violation.
Additional charges from Wednesday's incident have been requested, according to the sheriff's office.
Phelps is being held without bond at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.