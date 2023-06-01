BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office has announced the identities of two men who were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning.
Steve Drupp, 34, of Fulton, and Jason Logsdon, 41, of Columbia, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said on Facebook Wednesday.
The crash happened around 6:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of E. New Haven Road.
The sheriff's office's preliminary investigation found Drupp's Dodge was headed west on New Haven and Logsdon's Honda was traveling east when the vehicles collided head-on.
Two juveniles were in Drupp's vehicle and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown. The sheriff's office said the two children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
Neither Drupp or Logsdon were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said its investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released at a later time.