COLUMBIA − Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones says he has requested an investigation into the apparent use of force by officers after videos circulated online of the incident.
Jones says he has requested the Boone County Sheriff's Office to complete an independent criminal investigation "into the officers' conduct."
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 20 block of South Tenth Street around 12:46 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from CPD.
The department says it became aware of a video that was taken of officers using force with a subject.
"The criminal investigation is already under way, and CPD will provide all available reports and recordings to the Sheriff’s Office," Jones said.
(1) On May 7 at approximately 12:46 a.m. Columbia Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 20 block of South 10th Street. A video recording of our officers’ use of force with a subject has been brought to the attention of the Columbia Police Department. pic.twitter.com/5M03UM5YrK— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) May 7, 2023
Jones also said CPD will also conduct an Internal Affairs investigation.
"Police use of force must be reasonable," Jones said. "We have a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, and they are expected to intervene when they observe force that is not to these standards. I will enforce that expectation."
CPD's policy on use of force/response to resistance can be found here.
Jones said he could not comment on whether the officers are on leave because that's an administrative action. However, he said CPD is following the department's leave policies.
When asked whether the officers are scheduled to work next week, Jones said "no."
The department did not share the number of officers involved.
Anyone with information and/or recordings of the incident is asked to contact either agency.
The police department can be reached at 573-874-7652 and the sheriff's office can be reached at 573-875-1111.