BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling on the public to come forward with any information related to a June 4 shooting that killed two juveniles and injured four others.
The sheriff's office expressed its frustration and issued a plea for help in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
"Our investigators have been diligently working this investigation with little cooperation," the sheriff's office said. "Simply put, those with information about this investigation are providing little to no information. This is frustrating considering it is believed there were dozens of people present at the party prior to and during the shooting."
The mass shooting happened in the 2600 block of Oakbrook Drive around 12:47 a.m. June 4. Officials believe a party was held at a vacant residence that dozens of people attended. A verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups, which led to shots being fired, according to the sheriff's office.
A total of six teenagers were struck by gunfire. Two juveniles, age 16 and 17, were shot and killed. Their identifies have not been released. Four teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 were also shot, but their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said its investigations rely on eyewitnesses accounts and statements.
"Unfortunately in this case such witnesses are not identifying themselves as such and/or providing detailed statements," the sheriff's office said.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Any tip made to CrimeStoppers is anonymous.
"If you know someone who was present at the party prior to the shooting or when the shooting actually occurred, or if you know someone who has information about this shooting, please encourage them to provide the information directly to our investigators or to CrimeStoppers," the sheriff's office said.
CrimeStoppers can be reached at 573-875-8477, and the sheriff's office can be reached at 573-442-6131.