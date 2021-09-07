BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office has released additional information on the UTV accident involving five Rock Bridge High School baseball players on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Rock Bridge baseball Twitter account released preliminary information about the crash on Saturday, saying five freshmen baseball players were involved in an accident overnight.
On Sunday, coaches, players and supporters organized a prayer vigil to show support for Davis Tyler and Reid Messer, two of the players hospitalized after the accident.
According to the Twitter account for Rock Bridge baseball, Tyler was in the SICU and Messer was awaiting surgery, as of Saturday.
According to Capt. Brian Leer, the freshmen were riding around 12:45 a.m. on the grass strip near the 4900 block of South Scott Boulevard, when the UTV dropped off the curb and onto the roadway before returning to the grass. The 15-year-old driver then overcorrected and hit a storm drain, causing the UTV to overturn, Leer said.
In addition to the driver, there were four, 14-year-old male passengers in the UTV.
The driver and two of the passengers were ejected from the UTV and transported by EMS with suspected serious injuries.
One passenger was partially ejected and sustained injuries that were "not believed to be disabling in nature," Leer said. The passenger was transported by other means than EMS for medical evaluation and treatment.
The Sheriff's office reported it is unknown if the fourth passenger was ejected from the vehicle, but that they didn't not sustain serious injuries and did not seek medical treatment.
At the vigil, crowd gathered on the top floor of the University Hospital patient visitor garage as Tyler watched from hospital windows.
"He's reading all your texts, all your posts," a family member told the crowd. "It's keeping him uplifted."
The condition of the hospitalized players is unknown at this time.