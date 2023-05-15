CAMDEN COUNTY − A Versailles man was arrested Saturday following the alleged assault of a Camden County sheriff's deputy.
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest.
Camden County sheriff's deputies responded to the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek Saturday night for a report of a disturbance involving an umpire, identified as Sidebottom, and a player's parent, according to a news release.
A witness claimed Sidebottom shoved her during a disagreement, the release said.
The sheriff's office says Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away from the deputy who needed a statement.
When the deputy stopped Sidebottom, "he turned on the deputy and took him to the ground in what witnesses described as a chokehold," according to the sheriff's office.
A brief struggle ensued, and with help from bystanders, the deputy was able to take Sidebottom into custody.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital for injuries he received during the struggle, according to the release.
Sidebottom was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where he's being held on a $100,000 bond.