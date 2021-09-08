BOONE COUNTY − The search for JT McLean, the man wanted for the double homicide of a Boone County mother and her 11-year-old daughter, continues.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office released additional details regarding McLean on Wednesday afternoon, who has a warrant out for his arrest with a $1 million cash only bond.
The office says investigators recently received information that McLean had acquired a dark colored motorcycle, which is not titled or registered in his name. The make, model and type are unknown at this time.
Investigators believe McLean likely fled the area on the motorcycle, as it is unaccounted for.
McLean is charged with two counts of first degree murder against Allison and Jozee Abitz. The two were found dead in their Boone County home on Sunday, Aug. 22, after a family member was concerned they couldn't contact the two. An investigation revealed McLean was the long-term boyfriend of Allison.
Investigators believe McLean strangled Allison and drowned Jozee between the hours of 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it is working with local and national law enforcement to locate McLean.
McLean's phones were found destroyed and his other cars have been accounted for. McLean was last known to reside on County Road 355 in Fulton. McLean is an over the road truck driver by trade, and has ties to Columbia, Fulton, Las Vegas, Chicago and St. Peter, Minnesota.
Over the years, McLean has been seen with and without facial hair, as well as with his hair cut short.
Anyone with information regarding a motorcycle that was recently sold or provided to McLean is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Additionally, anyone with information on there whereabouts of McLean or this investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).