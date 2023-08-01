BOONE COUNTY − A woman was killed Tuesday morning in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office believes was a domestic violence incident. A man is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting.
Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4800 block of Clearview Road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault, according to Capt. Brian Leer.
Deputies found an adult female had been killed.
"We believe this to be a domestic violence incident, and all subjects believed to be present at the time of the homicide were quickly identified/located," Leer said.
An adult male is in custody; however Leer said no formal arrest has been made.
The sheriff's office does not believe there is any threat to the public related to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
A heavy police presence has been at the 4800 block of Clearview Road in Boone County all morning.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zEM6G7NJ4J— Colby Zak (@ColbyZak_News) August 1, 2023