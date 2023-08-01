BOONE COUNTY − A woman was killed Tuesday morning in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office believes was a domestic violence incident. A man is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting.

Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4800 block of Clearview Road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault, according to Capt. Brian Leer.

Deputies found an adult female had been killed. 

"We believe this to be a domestic violence incident, and all subjects believed to be present at the time of the homicide were quickly identified/located," Leer said. 

An adult male is in custody; however Leer said no formal arrest has been made.

The sheriff's office does not believe there is any threat to the public related to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.