COLUMBIA - It all came down to one word...joskin: "A typically awkward and utterly unsophisticated rustic."
In other words, a bumpkin. At least according to Merriam-Webster.
The two finalists at this year's Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee were no bumpkins though. Aanya and Jiya Shetty were two sisters competing for a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Jiya Shetty, 14, won last year's regional competition and was supposed to go to the national contest. However, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's competition.
"It was extremely disappointing," Jiya said. "But I'm so grateful we can still compete this year because it is my last year competing and I really want to go to nationals."
This year Jiya stood next to a familiar face when it came down to the final rounds. Aanya Shetty, 10, is Jiya's sister.
Aanya, who also competed in last year's competition, faced off against her older sister and 13 other spellers at MU's Reynolds Journalism Institute. However, as the number grew fewer and fewer, Aanya and Jiya still remained.
"We're not that far apart in age. And also we do a lot of the same things. It's kinda like who's better at it," said Aanya.
At the end of the competition, it was Jiya holding the trophy once again. She explained that training for spelling competitions is a lot of work but starts with just surrounding yourself with different words.
"A lot of the words I just picked up through reading but also if you're just going to a restaurant there's a lot of names of dishes and other stuff like that," said Jiya.
Her sister also picked up a love for spelling after reading.
"I started reading big chapter books at a very young age," Aanya said. "I read Harry Potter in kindergarten. I began to read more complex books."
The girls' mother, Charita Shetty, says the competition isn't between them. "They don't compete against each other, they compete against themselves."
Shetty also recognizes that these skills will help her daughters in the future. Winning a competition is minor compared to building their vocabulary.
However, Jiya will have more competition ahead of her. Now she moves on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Initial rounds will be held virtually. Once the field of spellers gets down between 10-12 competitors, the finalists will move on to the in-person rounds on July 8 in Orlando.