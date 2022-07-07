CALIFORNIA − The Well CaliMo and New Beginnings Church partnered with Convoy of Hope to bring in water to California residents who were under a water boil order for nearly a week.
Twenty pallets of free water arrived at the First Christian Church Thursday afternoon.
"We're just out here trying to serve people. That's what it's all about. Serving together," Thomas Medlin, pastor at New Beginnings Church and co-director of Well CaliMo, said.
Heather Medlin, site supervisor for the Well CaliMo, said they saw chatter on Facebook of people needing water.
"We have a long relationship with Convoy of Hope, we've worked with them for several years," Heather Medlin said. "So, we contacted their disaster services, and they said 'Yeah, we'll bring some water out for you.'"
The truck is here! The Well Cali Mo & New Beginnings Church are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring in 20 pallets of FREE water today. People can pick up the water at the First Christian Church parking lot starting at 2:30 p.m. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/l4dYImJxKX— Steffi Roche (@steffirochetv) July 7, 2022
"We are thankful that Convoy of Hope is able to come out and help our community," Tom Medlin said.
The Department of Nature Resources issued a water boil order for the California public water system on July 1.
"We were told that we needed to boil. Couldn't use it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth...," Heather Medlin said.
A press release said the city found E. coli and coliform in the water after routine testing. The water system coordinated with the DNR to collect more sampling and investigate the extent of the contamination.
E. coli are bacteria that indicate the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. The bacteria can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, crams, nausea, headaches, as well as other symptoms.
"You don't know how long it's gonna last or how bad it was and what it was contaminated with to start with. That's always a concern. Hopefully they now have that corrected," Charlie Pingleton, a California resident picking up water, said.
California Mayor Richard Green told KOMU 8 on Wednesday he expected the order to be lifted Thursday. The city of California and the DNR conducted two consecutive negative tests.