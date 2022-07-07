CALIFORNIA − The Well CaliMo and New Beginnings Church are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring in water to California residents who were under a water boil order for nearly a week.
Twenty pallets of free water will be available at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and can be picked up in the parking lot of First Christian Church (DOC) at 107 N. Oak.
The Well CaliMO asks drivers to enter First Christian Church's parking lot on Owen Street and to not block the Owen Street before 2 p.m.
The truck is here! The Well Cali Mo & New Beginnings Church are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring in 20 pallets of FREE water today. People can pick up the water at the First Christian Church parking lot starting at 2:30 p.m. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/l4dYImJxKX— Steffi Roche (@steffirochetv) July 7, 2022
The Department of Nature Resources issued a water boil order for the California public water system on July 1.
A press release said the city found E. coli and coliform in the water after routine testing. The water system coordinated with the DNR to collect more sampling and investigate the extent of the contamination.
E. coli are bacteria that indicate the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. The bacteria can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, crams, nausea, headaches, as well as other symptoms.
California Mayor Richard Green told KOMU 8 on Wednesday he expected the order to be lifted Thursday. The city of California and the DNR conducted two consecutive negative tests.