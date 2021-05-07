COLUMBIA -- Mother’s Day is just around the corner and shipping companies are seeing an increase in shipments this week.
According to NBC News, UPS says Mother’s day is its busiest holiday in the first half of the year.
A consumer survey and the company’s newly released Mother’s Day statistics says more than 1 in 3 people plan on shipping their Mother’s Day gift this year.
Local shipping business Postal Sign and Express is seeing a busier week than normal. Owner Chad Roberts said this is probably his busiest week since Christmas time.
“It's been busier than normal. We had a really big day yesterday,” Roberts said. “Wednesday is kind of like the last day, and you want to get it there by Sunday, so that's probably been our biggest day this week so far.”
He said business has increased some this year due to the pandemic, but he said Mother’s Day week is generally always busy.
“A lot of it is mailing cards and small gifts,” Roberts said.
He said Wednesday was likely the last day people could send something and get it delivered in time for Mother’s day. He said he always recommends mailing things at least seven days in advance.
“It just all really depends on what the week of weather looks like or issues that could be going on because of the pandemic, you just never know,” Roberts said. “I would at least give a full week. That's your safest bet.”
He recommends paying for express shipping if you still need something delivered in time for Mother’s Day this Sunday.