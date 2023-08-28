COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near Arena Liquor on Ballenger Lane, which left one juvenile victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday, Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired.
According to police at the scene, the suspect fled the area. Officers were dispatched around the area to look for them.
Officers were also inside the liquor store to check surveillance video for a description of the suspect since they were not able to get a good description of him upon arrival.
Authorities were in the area for another call when they heard the shots fired.
One neighbor said the liquor store had been a point of gather for many teens and young adults and that commotion around the area had been a problem throughout the summer.
This is a developing story.