LAKE OZARK - One man is dead after being shot late Saturday night.
According to a press release from Camden County Sheriff's Office, the office received a 911 call from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark at 10:50 p.m..
The release states when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
From witnesses at the scene, the Sheriff's Office now has two of the three suspects in custody.
According to the press release, the names of the suspects and victim are not currently available. The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about the shooting call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243.