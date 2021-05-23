COLUMBIA - Police found one man dead as a result of a gun shot at The Vault early this morning.
Around 2:50 a.m., several Boone County deputies were on the scene of the Lakeview Mall, located at 5695 E Clark Lane, dealing with a parking complaint. Police noticed several people exiting The Vault, a business located in the strip mall, and received information that a shooting had occurred inside the business.
Deputies entered The Vault and located a victim who had been shot. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly of Columbia was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the homicide of Kelly is ongoing. No one has been arrested or charged in relation to his death. Anyone with information regarding the shooting and homicide should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).