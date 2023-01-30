COLUMBIA - One adult is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Lt. Scott Alpers said one person is in custody but they are not releasing names at this time.
At least 10 CPD officers arrived at the scene, where seven to eight shots were fired.
This is video of the scene right now. It looks like most of the officers drove closer into the trailer park where the shooting happened. I will continue to provide you updates as we get them. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RgdM1HPo3S— Reagan Di Trolio TV (@ReaganTrolio) January 31, 2023