FULTON - At 8:53 p.m. on the evening of April 18, Fulton Police responded to report of gunfire on the 300 block of W 9th Street.
Two males were at the scene, a 58 year-old with life threatening gunshot wounds and a 33 year-old wounded in the leg.
Both men were transported to hospitals. The 58 year-old man with life threatening gunshot wounds was pronounced deceased at a Columbia hospital.
It is learned that the incident began as a home invasion of a female occupant that was assaulted before the shots were fired.
This is an ongoing investigation, no names will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Fulton Police.