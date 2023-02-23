A shooting has been reported on Betty Jean Way in southern Columbia.
Police told our reporters that they were initially called to the scene because of a gunshot wound, but could not share more because it involved a minor.
The victim's name and information have not been released. No suspect information at this time.
Heavy police presence on Betty Jean Way in Columbia, an ambulance has already driven off the scene.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rTCte0CTwA
KOMU 8's reporters were at the location, and report that one ambulance drove away from the scene.
At the time of our reporters arrival, there were about ten police cars.
This is a developing story and will update as details arise.