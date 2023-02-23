COLUMBIA - A shooting was reported in the 500 block of Betty Jean Way, in south Columbia Thursday night.
Officers were initially called to the scene around 8:49 p.m. because of a gunshot wound, according to police on scene. Officers said they could not share more information because the situation involved a minor.
The victim's name has not been released. Police say they had an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Tony Messina, a spokesperson for Columbia police, said officers located evidence that a gun had been discharged.
There is no suspect information at this time.
BREAKING:— Colby Zak (@ColbyZak_News) February 24, 2023
Heavy police presence on Betty Jean Way in Columbia, an ambulance has already driven off the scene.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rTCte0CTwA
KOMU 8's reporters said they saw one ambulance drove away from the scene.
At the time of KOMU 8's arrival, there were about 10 police cars.
CPD's investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story and will updated as more details are released.