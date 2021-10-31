COLUMBIA - One person is reported injured after a shooting in central Columbia early Sunday morning.
Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North College Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
One adult male self-transported to a local hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.
While searching the area, officers also located damage to a residential structure.
This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.