COLUMBIA — To kick off a month-long initiative to support local businesses, Shop Local Columbia Mo will host a virtual telethon on Saturday.
The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring several local Columbia artists, including Colin LaVaute, Meredith Shaw, David Dearnley and Violet Vonder Haar.
Shop Local Columbia Mo plans to raise money awareness for local businesses during the month of April, specifically encouraging locals to support Columbia business by buying gift cards.
Local businesses participating include B&B Bagel, Gunter Hans, Pizza Tree, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co, Skylark Bookshop and more.
To view the telethon on Saturday and view the full list of participating of businesses, click here.