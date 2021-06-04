FULTON - Chicken is more widely consumed than any other meat in the United States, but a current supply shortage is making consumers and industry leaders concerned.
According to Koch Foods, Americans eat more than 85 pounds of poultry per year. From being breaded tenders to being marinated and grilled, chicken is the most popular meat choice.
Within the past year, the chicken and meat market has faced a supply shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many meat processing plants have had to shut down due to many workers catching COVID, which has caused supply of meats like chicken to fall.
John Bryan of the Poultry Federation, which is based in Jefferson City, has blamed the chicken shortage on the account of there not being enough workers in chicken farms and processing factories.
“It is really the government who is delaying this shortage,” Bryan said. “They really control when people can get back to work, but the recent stimulus checks that were given out led to a lot of people not returning to work.”
With the supply of chickens at a low, some restaurants have had to either close their stores for days when they run out of chicken. Other restaurants have had to drop menu items due to the lack of chicken available.
Kimberly Perry of Ms. Kim’s Fish and Chicken Restaurant in Fulton is known for making delicious fried chicken. She says she is having a hard time trying to come across chicken in stores for her family business.
“We’ve had to tell customers that we don’t have certain pieces of chicken available,” Perry said. “Chicken strip prices have gone up significantly from out vendors. Typically they go for $79 a case, but now they are $119.”
To Perry’s family business, chicken is a significant part of her personal life.
“Chicken is a family staple food,” Perry said. “People say chicken is Italian, Soul, everybody serves chicken.”
Last year, more than 185 million chickens were sold. Today, the price of wholesale skinless chicken breasts have gone up to $1.93 per pound.