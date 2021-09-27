JEFFERSON CITY − A national shortage of the overdose reversal drug naloxone has people fearing a rise in overdose deaths, but some mid-Missouri officials say they aren't too concerned yet.
The injectable single-dose version of the drug, largely known by its brand name Narcon, rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
Its biggest manufacturer Pfizer encountered production issues back in April, which caused a disruption in the supply.
Pfizer announced it does not expect any doses of the drug to be available until the fall and estimated it will not be back to levels of uninterrupted production until February 2022.
Fire stations and medical professionals in the mid-Missouri area, who use the essential tool in their capacity as first responders, said they have not been affected by the shortage.
“We have not felt any of the effects of any types of shortages with the delivery of [naloxone], and right now we continue to monitor it with our health officials to make sure that we stay on top of it in the event that there is a situation, but right now we have not noticed any shortages,” Jason Turner, division chief of the Jefferson City Fire Department, said.
In Missouri, naloxone can be purchased without a prescription. The shortage is specific to the injectable version, not the inhaled version.
MU Health Care echoed the Jefferson City Fire Department's statement and said they haven't seen a shortage of naloxone.
"No, at MU Health Care we have not seen a shortage of naloxone," Christopher Sampson, an MU Health Care physician, said. "Any time we run in to a shortage of medications, it becomes an issue that can effect patient care. But we always try and do the best with what resources we have to take the best care of our patients."
Both Turner and Sampson said that could take a turn in the coming months.
"But in a couple of weeks, even a month or so, we may be reevaluating that situation, but right now we are not seeing any shortage,” Turner said.
"We know it's a discussion, we know it's an issue coming about. Do we anticipate when that may hit us? We can't forecast that. More specifically on the use of supply and demand," Sampson said.
This shortage comes at a time when opioid overdose deaths are outpacing previous years. The Wall Street Journal reported overdose deaths in the United States were up 30% in 2020, while Missouri saw a nearly 20% increase from 2019.
Opioid-involved drug overdoses account for about 75% of total drug overdose deaths in Missouri.
Experts estimate the naloxone shortage could cause an additional 12,000 to 18,000 overdose deaths.