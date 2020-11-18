COLUMBIA-- In March, Kaldi's Coffee on Ninth Street closed its doors for good. It was one of many business that have had to shut down because of the pandemic.
Now, one of Kaldi's main competitors, Shortwave Coffee, is taking over the space that Kaldi's once used.
"We already had a good coffee shop and a good roaster here," Shortwave owner Munir Mohammed said. "But we wanted to add the food and the baked items as well."
Shortwave's expansion runs in stark contrast to the struggles that other Columbia businesses have faced, but Mohammed said his business has pushed forward because they've been able to adjust.
"We're doing whatever it takes to make things work," Mohammed said.
Mohammed has pivoted to e-commerce, or online shopping, to keep his business running.
"We've updated our website," Mohammed said. "Things that we didn't sell in store, we started selling online."
Shortwave is one of many businesses embracing the e-commerce boom that has risen from the pandemic. Nickie Davis, who owns Muse Clothing, said the boom shows no signs of stopping.
"For a lot of the businesses, it [the pandemic] was a wake up call for e-commerce," Davis, who is also the Executive Director of Columbia's Downtown Community Improvement District, said. "There are some things that have come out of this that will definitely stick around afterwards."
Still, Shortwave isn't fully pivoting online.
"Sometimes someone wants to go to Shortwave, but they can't right now, so they'll order online," Mohammed said. "Then they'll come in and say 'Hey you guys shipped me this coffee, and I really enjoyed it.'"
E-commerce represents just one of the many ways businesses have adapted to restriction put in place because of the pandemic.