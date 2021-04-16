COLUMBIA- One person is injured after a shooting at Brown Station Road and Elm Grove Drive.
Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 4:35 p.m. on Friday. About 10 to 12 cruisers were in the area and crime scene investigations van.
A 20-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound, according to a release from CPD. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect has not been identified, and the incident has been turned over to investigators.
Police say there is no immediate danger to the public.
Police have not given a description of a suspect.
This story is breaking and will be updated once KOMU 8 receives more information.