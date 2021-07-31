COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 2200 block of Clark Lane at 12:30am on Saturday, July 31.
One victim was identified at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police then made contact with the victim.
Police arrested 28-year-old Darrius L. Davis of Columbia in connection with the shots fired.
He was arrested for domestic assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
CPD asks if you know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS.