JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a shots fired incident in the area of East McCarty and Lafayette Streets Friday morning.
Responding officers located multiple spent casings in the area. A Lincoln University Police Officer then observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high speed.
A traffic stop in the 400 block of Stadium Drive resulted in officers observing spent casings on the trunk of the vehicle. During the on-scene investigation, a 9mm handgun was recovered, along with spent casings in the vehicle.
All six of the occupants were transported to the police department, and one male is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon.
No one was injured as a result of the discharge.