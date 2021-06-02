COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday morning news release.
According to the release, officers responded to the 400 block of Providence Road, which is near Douglass Park.
Officers found damage to a residence that was caused by a ricocheting bullet.
There were no injuries reported and police do not have a suspect description.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact CPD at 573-876-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.