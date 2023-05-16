A Show Me Cash ticket bought at a Columbia gas station matched all the numbers drawn on April 30, awarding the customer with a $135,000 prize, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
The winning ticket was bought at the Break Time gas station on East Broadway and claimed in Jefferson City on May 2.
The drawn numbers on April 30 were 2,3,9, 26 and 32.
The Show Me Cash lottery is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots starts at $50,000 and continues to grow until the lucky ticket is purchased.
In 2023, players of the Show Me Cash lottery have won $2.8 in jackpot prizes. In 2022, players in only Boone County won over $1 million in Missouri Lottery prize money.