COLUMBIA − Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity broke ground Tuesday on a big project to boost affordable housing in the mid-Missouri community.
Habitat partners with Blitz Home Builders to execute accelerated construction of homes in events across the nation, called “Blitz Builds." Columbia was selected as this year’s location for the Blitz Build project.
The goal is to build four homes in a 10-day time period in the Boone Prairie subdivision, off of Brown Station Road in north Columbia.
“Everybody deserves a simple, decent, affordable place to live," said Ashley Switzer, director of community outreach for Habitat for Humanity. “Most of the families that join the Homeownership Program at Habitat for Humanity wouldn't have another option to purchase the home and invest in themselves through property. “
Habitat for Humanity gives the opportunity of home ownership to families who wouldn’t be able to otherwise. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable, interest-free mortgage, for the cost of construction of their home.
Qonya, a soon-to-be homeowner participating in this year's build, is excited for what lies ahead with her homeownership journey.
“My daughter is an only child, so I’m really excited to have like other kids that she can go out and play with in the neighborhood,” Qonya said. “Because that's kind of something that's lost in the community. That doesn't really happen anymore”
Volunteers will be on-site over the next 10 days, pitching in any way they can to finish the homes before the blitz is over. It’s all in an effort to create more affordable housing in the community.
“This is a great way for them to affect generational wealth change, and be able to have a safe and stable and amazing home for their family to live in,“ Switzer said.
Switzer believes the look on the families' faces and making a positive change in the community are what make this whole experience worth while.
“You know, we talk about the statistics, but when you see the actual family and their children moving into their very own bedroom, and decorating their front porch -- that makes the house a home,” Switzer said.
If you aren’t very construction savvy yourself, but still want to contribute to Habitat’s cause, there are other ways you can help out. The Habitat for Humanity “ReStore” will take any usable clothing items, household materials or furniture donations, sell them back to the public and all the proceeds go toward building more affordable housing.