COLUMBIA - Columbia is expected to be busier for the next few weeks. The Visitors Bureau said the summers in Columbia have always brought in visitors, whether it be for live entertainment or outdoor parks and trails.
For the next few weeks the city will be filled with participants in the Show-Me Games, Olympic-style sports events.
Amy Schneider, the director of the Columbia Visitors Bureau, said these events are a huge time for people coming to Columbia.
"They are a cornerstone of our sports tourism community, we will be bringing in people throughout the entire state of Missouri," Schneider said.
Schneider said almost if not all counties in Missouri will be represented at the games.
With the large draw, you can expect all businesses in Columbia to be booming.
"They will be all over the city, you will fill them in your restaurants, you will see traffic picking up a little bit," Schneider said. "And as always, we just asked you to be a little bit patient as you sit through those stoplights. And welcome these visitors back in full force to Columbia."
Last year, the SMSG events drew in 15,000 participants. Dave Fox, executive director of SMSG, said he's unsure of the exact numbers right now, but they are "looking promising." The games will have around 40 different sports events.
"Show-Me State Games is an Olympic-style Sports Festival that has a mission of promoting health, fitness family and friends. All Missourians, regardless of age and mobility, will offer about 40 different sporting activities over the next couple of weekends," Fox said.
Participants aren't the only ones who will be around Columbia, you can also expect a large number of spectators.
"We talk about not only participants but also spectators that will come into Columbia as well. I think [it] adds to the numbers and certainly the impact that games has on Columbia," Fox said.
The SMSG have been in Columbia for the last 38 years. The games are hosted by MU. It also has many sponsors throughout the city which make the games possible, on top of the central Missouri location.
"One of our biggest goals are for athletes to come and participate for the gold medal, but at the same time have a wonderful experience," Fox said. "And that they come back and they keep coming back year after year. And I think that's been one of the strengths of the Show Me State Games and so fortunate to have just amazing partners and support from this community."
The Columbia Visitors Bureau said it will be filling up roads, restaurants, stores and more.
"The businesses that we see probably hit the most with visitors coming, especially for Show Me State Games, are just about any and all you've gotten your hotels, your restaurants, retail gas stations, where you get whether you're getting ice or filling up with gas, you're going to fill them at almost every corner of the city," Schneider said.
The games kickoff with the Opening Ceremony at 7 p.m. next Friday, July 22 at Mizzou Arena.